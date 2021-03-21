Advertisement

One dead after single vehicle crash in Cass County

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County, Michigan.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were called to investigate a single motor vehicle crash on US-12 east of Anderson Road in Milton Township.

34-year-old Casey Butler was driving on US-12 when she lost control of her car. The car went off the roadway and rolled over.

Butler died of injuries from the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs and alcohol are a factor in the crash. Butler was not wearing a seat belt.

This case still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase
Community reacts to closing of Osceola Dragway
Community reacts to closing of Osceola Dragway
Niles man dead after rollover crash
Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County
Alasia Hayes and Alli Campbell take the floor at Purcell Pavilion in a match up with Miami of...
Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players enter transfer portal

Latest News

Police say they received a call from a neighbor just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a...
65-year-old man dies in Granger house fire
65-year-old Granger man killed in house fire
65-year-old Granger man killed in house fire
Triathletes in South Bend were able to put their skills to the test at the fourth annual ‘Tri...
Salvation Army Kroc Center hosts fifth indoor triathlon
It was a sunny and beautiful day for people in South Bend to take a cold plunge in honor of...
People take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana
Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase