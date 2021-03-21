One dead after single vehicle crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County, Michigan.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were called to investigate a single motor vehicle crash on US-12 east of Anderson Road in Milton Township.

34-year-old Casey Butler was driving on US-12 when she lost control of her car. The car went off the roadway and rolled over.

Butler died of injuries from the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs and alcohol are a factor in the crash. Butler was not wearing a seat belt.

This case still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.