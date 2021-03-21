Khudobin earns 3rd shutout in Stars’ 3-0 win over

DETROIT (AP) - Tanner Kero broke a scoreless tie late in the second period, Anton Khudobin stopped all 21 shots he faced and the Dallas Stars pulled away to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Saturday night.

Andrej Sekera scored midway through the third period.

A little later in the game, Khudobin denied Robby Fabbri on a breakaway and finished with his third shutout this season.

The Stars sealed the win with 6:17 left when Ty Dellandrea scored to make it 3-0.

The defending Western Conference champions had lost nine of their previous 12 games.

Detroit’s Thomas Greiss had 30 saves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/20/2021 10:22:51 PM (GMT -4:00)