Advertisement

Khudobin earns 3rd shutout in Stars’ 3-0 win over

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Tanner Kero broke a scoreless tie late in the second period, Anton Khudobin stopped all 21 shots he faced and the Dallas Stars pulled away to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Saturday night.

Andrej Sekera scored midway through the third period.

A little later in the game, Khudobin denied Robby Fabbri on a breakaway and finished with his third shutout this season.

The Stars sealed the win with 6:17 left when Ty Dellandrea scored to make it 3-0.

The defending Western Conference champions had lost nine of their previous 12 games.

Detroit’s Thomas Greiss had 30 saves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/20/2021 10:22:51 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Niles man dead after rollover crash
Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County
Osceola Dragway officially closing
While executing a drug search warrant in Granger, police say they seized about 100 pounds of...
Police seize drugs from Granger home
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
Starting Monday, Hoosiers 40 and older can now begin receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Hoosiers age 40 and older can receive covid-19 vaccine

Latest News

St. Joe fell to Leo in the Class 3A Semi-State game Saturday afternoon 61-59.
St. Joseph falls to Leo in Semi-State 61-59
Vasilevskiy wins 11th straight, Lightning beat Blackhawks
Notre Dame Softball
Irish split doubleheader as Gaskins ties program home run record
St. Joe fell to Leo in the Class 3A Semi-State game Saturday afternoon 61-59.
St. Joseph falls to Leo in Semi-State 61-59