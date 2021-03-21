Community reacts to closing of Osceola Dragway

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Osceola Dragway is officially closing, making the announcement Friday night in a Facebook post.

The owner said the decision to close was not an “easy one.”

The post notes that there will not be a 2021 season, before continuing to say the facility will permanently close.

The dragway was founded in 1957 and has been running for 63 years.

“Everybody in my era has been here. If you are from Osceola you have been to the drag script at least once,” said Owner of Amazing Deals Thomas Miller.

College student Jordan Lewis said it was a safe and fun hangout spot for teens.

“For me it started off as a weekend trip with my dad, family...watch the burnouts...Pretty blindsiding because I spent the winter building a vehicle for the whole summer,” Lewis said.

After four years on the market, the track finally sold.

“Happy that there’s an end to the drama because it’s been in the works for four years now. People wondering if it’s going to stay or not. I am pretty sad that it is going to be gone,” Lewis said.

Martin Dairy Farms and Green Cow Power told 16 News Now over the phone that they bought the property.

“Hopefully it can still have some heritage left to it and at least it left good memories,” Lewis said.

Racers and fans want to say “thank you” for many great years and memories.

“I want to thank her very much for providing this opportunity to bring families because this is ultimately where my passion for automotive vehicles has started and I plan on continuing that for the rest of my life,” Lewis said.

