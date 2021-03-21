Advertisement

Annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana happening Sunday

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 20, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday is the fifth annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics in South Bend. Here’s what you need to know:

The plunge is happening at Four Winds Field in South Bend, and the gate opens to the public at 11 a.m.

If you are planning to plunge, make sure to bring dry clothes and a towel with you.

All of the funds raised from this event go toward Special Olympics Indiana and the programs they offer year-round.

“The whole event, it’s just a good time. People are doing something a little crazy, so there’s a lot of laughs, and it’s just a good, fun event,” Special Olympics Indiana Director of Programs Buzz Lail said.

You can pre-register now to take the plunge or register at the event Sunday.

To register, click here.

