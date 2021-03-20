Advertisement

Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players enter transfer portal

Freshmen guards Alasia Hayes and Alli Campbell along with freshman forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim have all put their names in the transfer portal.
Alasia Hayes and Alli Campbell take the floor at Purcell Pavilion in a match up with Miami of...
Alasia Hayes and Alli Campbell take the floor at Purcell Pavilion in a match up with Miami of Ohio.(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Irish women’s basketball players plan to depart Notre Dame as they enter the transfer portal.

Hayes was a five-star recruit out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee who appeared in 13 games for the Irish. She averaged 2.0 point per game. She opted out of the season before the February 7 game against Louisville due to COVID-19.

Campbell played in six games and averaged 2.2 points per game. She was also a five-star recruit rated as the 27th best player in the Class of 2020 according to ESPN’s rankings.

Abdur-Rahim saw action in eight games and scored 1.0 points per game. She was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020.

