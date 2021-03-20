Osceola Dragway officially closing

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Osceola Dragway is officially closing, making the announcement Friday night in a Facebook post.

The post notes first that there will not be a 2021 season, before continuing to say the facility will permanently close.

The dragway has been running for 63 years.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

It is with heartfelt sadness and regret that we must inform all of our racers, spectators, employees and fans that... Posted by Osceola Dragway on Friday, March 19, 2021

The post reads:

“It is with heartfelt sadness and regret that we must inform all of our racers, spectators, employees and fans that Osceola Dragway will not be opening for the 2021 season. After 63 years, our gates will be permanently closed.

“The decision to close Osceola Dragway was not an easy one. As most of you know, the track has been for sale for over 4 years. There have been prospective buyers during that time that would have continued the Dragstrip tradition, but due to COVID-19 changing our lives as we know it and EPA issues related to the railroad superfund site, this has created challenges for any prospective buyer.

“The time has come for our family to retire and move on to our next adventure in life. We would like to thank all of our loyal racers and fans that we have gotten to know over the years. We value the friendships and memories we have kindled over this time.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.