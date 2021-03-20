North Texas comes up big with 78-69 upset over Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - To be, or not to be? For an underdog named Javion Hamlet and his group of scrapping North Texas teammates, that was an easy question.

Hamlet scored 24 points and Thomas Bell had 16 along with some game-changing defense in overtime, to lift the 13th-seeded Mean Green to a 78-69 win over No. 4 Purdue on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

It marked the second teen-powered upset of the Big Ten on the opening day of the NCAA Tournament - this one coming hours after No. 15 Oral Roberts knocked out Ohio State.

3/19/2021 10:11:25 PM (GMT -4:00)