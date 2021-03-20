Lydick United Methodist Church fish fry sells out in an hour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lydick United Methodist Church hosted its spring fish fry Friday.

Cars started lining up at 3:00 p.m., and the 500 meals were sold out in an hour.

Volunteers cooked about 500 pounds of fish.

The church charged $10 a plate, which included four pieces of fish, fixings and dessert.

The church has hosted fish fries for more than 20 years, but this year it was drive-thru style because of COVID.

Pastor Cyndi Uhrich- Lydick says all of the proceeds will go back into the community.

“It helps us fund our ministries within the church and to be out in the neighborhood...We are getting ready to feed kids with a multi-faith congregational effort, providing food to kids in the South Bend schools on spring break. They are provided with a bag of food to take home because many kids rely on food from the schools and when they are home they don’t have it...We get as many people in the community involved in the effort to care for their neighbors who are less fortunate. Everybody I think has a heart to give back in some way, but many times people don’t know how. They don’t think they have a gift or they don’t know how to do it...Come and buy a plate of fish,” Uhrich- Lydick said.

