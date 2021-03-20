Advertisement

Howard, Michigan roll past Texas Southern in NCAA tourney

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Juwan Howard got the win in his first NCAA Tournament game since taking over at Michigan, guiding Mike Smith and the top-seeded Wolverines to an 82-66 victory over Texas Southern.

Smith scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as Michigan rolled into the second round without Isaiah Livers, who is out with a foot injury.

Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. had 11 points apiece.

Howard is back in the tournament for the first time since his stellar playing career with Michigan, including back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1992 and 1993.

It’s his second season in charge, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/20/2021 5:58:30 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Niles man dead after rollover crash
Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County
Osceola Dragway officially closing
While executing a drug search warrant in Granger, police say they seized about 100 pounds of...
Police seize drugs from Granger home
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
Starting Monday, Hoosiers 40 and older can now begin receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Hoosiers age 40 and older can receive covid-19 vaccine

Latest News

St. Joe fell to Leo in the Class 3A Semi-State game Saturday afternoon 61-59.
St. Joseph falls to Leo in Semi-State 61-59
Vasilevskiy wins 11th straight, Lightning beat Blackhawks
Khudobin earns 3rd shutout in Stars’ 3-0 win over
Notre Dame Softball
Irish split doubleheader as Gaskins ties program home run record
St. Joe fell to Leo in the Class 3A Semi-State game Saturday afternoon 61-59.
St. Joseph falls to Leo in Semi-State 61-59