Howard, Michigan roll past Texas Southern in NCAA tourney

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Juwan Howard got the win in his first NCAA Tournament game since taking over at Michigan, guiding Mike Smith and the top-seeded Wolverines to an 82-66 victory over Texas Southern.

Smith scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as Michigan rolled into the second round without Isaiah Livers, who is out with a foot injury.

Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. had 11 points apiece.

Howard is back in the tournament for the first time since his stellar playing career with Michigan, including back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1992 and 1993.

It’s his second season in charge, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

3/20/2021 5:58:30 PM (GMT -4:00)