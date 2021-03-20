Advertisement

Hoosiers age 40 and older can receive covid-19 vaccine

Starting Monday, Hoosiers 40 and older can now begin receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, Hoosiers 40 and older can now begin receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. This expansion of eligibility to include those ages 40 to 44 will make the vaccine available to more than 400,000 additional Hoosiers.

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available starting Monday and will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

