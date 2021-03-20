Advertisement

Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Cass County, MI (WNDU) - A man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Cass County Friday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the crash just after 6 P.M. on Sisters Lake Road in Silver Creek Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Derrick Hydron of Niles, Michigan. Through the investigation it was determined that Mr. Hydron had lost control of his vehicle in the curve on Sister Lakes Rd and went off the road rolling his vehicle. Mr. Hydron did succumb to his injuries that were sustained in the crash.

This case still remains under investigation at this time. Drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor in this crash. No seat belt was worn.

