All eyes on Leo: St. Joe preps for semi-state battle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joe Indians are roughly 16 hours away from their Semi-State matchup against Leo.

The Indians are somewhat familiar with the Lions. The two met up last season and St. Joe came away with the nine-point victory.

“We had the better end of the game with them last year,” St. Joe senior forward JR Konieczny said. “We know they’re really tough. They play really good team basketball so we gotta be ready for them.

Leo narrowly beat NorthWood last week in the regional championship and Mark Johnson’s squad knows they’ve got a tough task ahead of them.

“Well they play in a very good league,” Johnson said. “They’ve won 23 games. They won their sectional and they won their regional so that in itself should tell you they’re a very good team.”

“They’ve got a couple big guys inside that are tough to deal with,” St. Joe senior forward Will Terry said. “You’re going to have to put a body on them and get some rebounds. They’ve got a really tough guard that can shoot it. I mean they all can really shoot it so we need to find a way to keep them off the three point line and off the glass.”

St. Joe is one win away from making it Indy. They take on Leo Saturday afternoon at 4 at North Side Gym in Elkhart.

