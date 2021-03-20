A warm and sunny beginning to spring

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and turning chilly overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s across the area. Low of 33.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine with another warm spring-like day. Temperatures will be warming through the afternoon topping out in the middle 60s. High of 65.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A mild evening with lows only into the upper 30s to lowers 40s. Partly cloudy skies but remaining dry. Low of 40.

MONDAY: Another warm day with partly cloudy skies, more sun in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s. High of 66.

LONGE RANGE: The sunny and dry pattern comes to an end on Tuesday. More clouds move in with showers throughout the afternoon and into Wednesday. Another chance of showers comes Thursday into Friday with temperatures remaining warmer through next weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, March 20TH 2021

Saturday’s High: 57

Saturday’s Low: 23

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.