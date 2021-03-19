Vasilevskiy, Colton help Lightning beat Blackhawks 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.

Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark had power-play goals for the Blackhawks.

They have lost three straight and are 1-5 in their last six games.

The teams will complete the two-game series Saturday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/18/2021 11:11:23 PM (GMT -4:00)