Advertisement

Vasilevskiy, Colton help Lightning beat Blackhawks 4-2

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.

Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark had power-play goals for the Blackhawks.

They have lost three straight and are 1-5 in their last six games.

The teams will complete the two-game series Saturday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/18/2021 11:11:23 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

While executing a drug search warrant in Granger, police say they seized about 100 pounds of...
Police seize drugs from Granger home
Osceola Dragway officially closing
With more than 160-years of history behind these doors, the Hubbard House has collected a bit...
Inside the historic Haven Hubbard house ahead of renovation
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
Niles man dead after rollover crash
Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County

Latest News

Leo narrowly beat NorthWood last week in the regional championship and Mark Johnson’s squad...
All eyes on Leo: St. Joe preps for semi-state battle
Alasia Hayes and Alli Campbell take the floor at Purcell Pavilion in a match up with Miami of...
Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players enter transfer portal
Brogdon scores 27, Pacers beat Heat 137-110
Pistons hand Rockets franchise-worst 19th straight loss
Cole runs toward home plate after hitting first career home run.
Cole hits walk off home run over Duke 6-4 in first Notre Dame home game in two years