Vaccine Tracker: New vaccination sites and a look at LaPorte County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re taking a look at the progress being made in LaPorte County as well as taking a look at our Michigan counties in Michiana.

We’ve also learned the details about the Elkhart Mobile Vaccination Site that will be managed by the Indiana State Department of Health.

First, here is a look at the most updated percentages of residents in each county that are fully vaccinated:

LaPorte County has the second highest percentage in Michiana, sitting at 17.9%. I spoke with a nurse with the LaPorte County Health Department who says they’re seeing high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. At their LaPorte County Fairgrounds vaccination site they use the two-dose Moderna vaccine and give out 425 doses per day. There they vaccinate Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. They say their appointments go quickly and as of last check today the earliest available appointments were on April 2nd. You can sign up at ourshot.in.gov to get vaccinated.

The health department tells me that one case of the B117 UK variant has been found in LaPorte County. They are now the third county in Michiana with the variant along with St. Joseph County in Indiana and Elkhart County.

“I think this is a very safe and very effective vaccine,” Peggy Rose says. She is a Nurse Practitioner and site manager for the LaPorte Fairgrounds Vaccine site. “I work at the local hospital as well and I’ve seen first-hand what it’s like for individuals that have COVID infection, and it can be very devastating, debilitating, and deadly.”

I also heard from Cass County Health officials on Friday, looking at why the county as such low numbers. I sent them an email asking for answers on a number of questions, answers are from Danielle Persky. She is the Deputy Health Officer/Director of Health Promotions at the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

How is vaccine supply in Cass County? Enough to meet demand? Average total supply per week? As of early March, we have been averaging roughly 1,000 - 1,500 vaccines per week in our allotment in Cass County.

How do people “sign up” for a vaccine in Cass county?

Individuals interested in the COVID-19 vaccine in Cass County should do one or all of the following:

Visit www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine/ and sign up with your interest by clicking “I Want a COVID Vaccine!”. We will reach out via email and phone with invitations to schedule when appointments are available.

Contact or sign-up on interest lists with another vaccine provider in the county. Current providers include: Cass Family Clinic, Family Fare in Dowagiac, Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital, and Beacon Medical Group in Edwardsburg.

If individuals are 65 years and older, they should contact the Cass County Council on Aging (COA) ( (269) 445-8110 ) to sign-up to be scheduled. *This is a priority pipeline to ensure residents 65+ receive easy access to vaccine appointments each week.

The percentage of people fully vaccinated in Cass County is much lower than any other county in Michiana, what is the reason for this? Cass currently sits at 6.8% on the state dashboard for fully vaccinated residents, all other counties in Michiana are in the teens, with some approaching 20%. There could be a number of reasons why this is the case. It is important to note that it is a common trend for Cass County’s immunization rate to be below the average in surrounding counties and the state even with routine and childhood immunizations. Reasons could include factors such as:

Indiana’s immunization registry is not connected to Michigan’s so if a resident gets their immunization in Indiana we will not have a record of it

Limited providers providing vaccine - until this past week, the health department was the only provider receiving vaccines to administer to the community and we averaged a roughly 400-500 dose allotment each week. We believe we will begin to see the percentages increase quickly and soon now that vaccine is more readily available.

Barriers to signing up for an appointment. Low internet access to register for an appointment online and limited phone capacity as a small health department creates extra-ordinary barriers for our residents. We are continually looking for ways to make appointments more accessible through public announcements, partnerships with organizations like the COA and other partners who can help spread the word and help people get signed up online. We may consider a walk-in process in the coming months to remove that barrier.

Lower interest in receiving the vaccine. As supply continues to increase, we’ll be experimenting with different ways to connect with our residents to encourage vaccine

Average number of shots given per day? We average 1,000 - 1,500 appointments per week which are typically broken up into 500 or 600 appointment clinics twice a week.

After a number of phone calls to various Indiana state entities and two emails to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) we have learned the details on the mobile vaccination site planned for next week in Elkhart County. Here’s what the ISDH tells me:

“The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23-25 at the Elkhart Housing Authority and will use Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 430 vaccines can be administered each day, but the final total will depend on the number of people who sign up. Everyone must register prior to the clinic and meet current eligibility requirements, which can be found at https://ourshot.in.gov no walk-ins will be allowed. Anyone who needs assistance registering can call 211 to receive that support.”

