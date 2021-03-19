Vaccine Tracker: New vaccination site in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker, we’re taking a look at the newest information around Michiana on the vaccine front.

Here are Thursday’s newest percentages (at the time this report was filed) in each county showing the percent of those fully vaccinated:

Percent Fully Vaccinated in Michiana as of 3-18-2021 (WNDU)

If Michiana continues on the pace it has been, plus adding in a possible increase in doses to the area from the state, it is very likely that we could see the counties with the higher percentages reach 20% of their populations fully vaccinated by middle to late next week.

We’re learning that CVS is planning to begin offering vaccinations in South Bend starting on Sunday March 21st. You can sign up for those appointments on Friday. You will need to got to CVS.com to register for the exact to-be-determined site in South Bend offering the vaccine. With the addition of CVS, St. Joseph County will now have now 16 options to get a vaccine.

“We’re feeling pretty good about where we are with spring coming with the weather, as well as vaccines getting rolled out, and there are signs that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s right there and we see it. We’re looking forward to that,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller says.

On Thursday, we were able to check in with the Marshall County Health Department to learn how their vaccine rollout has been progressing. Officials say the rollout has been smooth but like every other county I have spoken with they would like to see more doses make their way into that state and into Marshall County.

Marshall County has 4 sites in total as vaccination options; Kroger, Walmart, a St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, and the county health department’s site. The health department’s site offers vaccines on Monday and Wednesday each week where they do about 100 to 115 shots each day. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, Marshall County has 8,209 residents who have had at least one dose. As for fully vaccinated residents, Marshal County is at 5,474 residents.

The county says their vaccination process has been running smooth, but they want to educate residents in order to put a stop to misinformation. Here’s what two public health nurses in Marshall County had to say:

“I think it’s probably and issue everywhere. There’s always going to be those people who will not get vaccinated or do not believe in the science behind the vaccine,” Lisa Letsinger says.

“I think it comes down to trusting your medical provider or your medical team. If you trust them enough to take the blood pressure medication that they offer to you or the Norco they give you for your pain, I think you should probably trust them enough to take the vaccine that’s being offered as well,” Sandy Dunfee adds.

A quick update on Elkhart County, the Indiana State Department of Health said Elkhart would be the site of a mobile vaccination clinic put on by the state. That announcement came during the state’s COVID-19 update on Wednesday. At that time Dr. Lindsay Weaver said Elkhart would have that mobile clinic next week, adding that appointments would open up late Wednesday or early on Thursday. So far no appointments are available online at ourshot.in.gov.

I called Indiana 211, the Indiana State Department of Health (also emailed), and the Indiana COVID-19 hotline trying to learn more about this planned site. None of those entities knew of the planned site and had no information. The Elkhart County Health Department had also received no plans for the mobile site from the state as of Thursday.

There is an ongoing pattern of poor communication between the federal government, state governments, and local health departments with regard to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This issue in Elkhart is just the latest example. Dr. Bethany Wait with the Elkhart Health Department told me last week that they requested around 900 doses of Johnson and Johnson from the state and when the shipment arrived, it was only 100 doses.

The key to speeding up the vaccination process is to get more doses into the states so local health departments can expand availability and start getting more shots into arms.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on all these issues, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

(and schedule your vaccine at ourshot.in.gov if you are eligible!)

