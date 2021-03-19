UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - UCLA forced overtime with Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s three-point play with 3.3 seconds to go against Michigan State, then pulled away in the extra session for an 86-80 victory at Mackey Arena in their First Four game at the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins’ Cody Riley hit a foul shot with 26 seconds left and, after the Spartans’ Joshua Langford missed at the other end, Jaylen Clark added two more to send UCLA into a first-round game against No. 6 seed BYU on Saturday night.

Aaron Henry led the Spartans with 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/19/2021 1:32:01 AM (GMT -4:00)