Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with vandalism at a Powell County church.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office vandals destroyed the inside of the South Fork Church of God.

The says a tip led to the arrest of 20-year-old Dakota Baker early Friday morning on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and unlawful transaction with a minor. They say four juveniles were also involved.

Investigators say it was devastating to walk in and see all the damage. You can see the pews are flipped over, walls ripped apart, and pages were torn out of hymnals. Everything from the church is scattered on the floor:

