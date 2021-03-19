Advertisement

St. Joe’s Mark Johnson enjoying retirement tour during Indians tournament run

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before St. Joe’s postseason run in the state tournament, Indians head coach Mark Johnson announced he would retire at the conclusion of the season, and the retirement tour for Johnson is not over yet.

Johnson has led the Indians to Semi-State, where St. Joe will play Leo.

While Johnson has been the head coach of the Indians for only three years, he’s been a high school coach in the Hoosier State for a total of 36 years. He knows now is the time to hang it up.

However, Johnson is enjoying this send off, and hopes it lasts two more games.

“The funny thing is people have been a little bit nicer to me,” Johnson said. “A lot of people say, ‘Good, I thought he would never quit.’ You can go from one far extreme to the other. The thing about it, it was the right time. That’s what I wanted to let them know. I had people asking me if I am going to stay. I had people asking me if I was going to leave. I didn’t want that to be a distraction. I talked wtih our athletic director Deb Brown, our principal John Kennedy and I made the announcement that no matter what happens, we do well, we do poorly, that’s it. Glad we are doing well.”

Johnson will be even happier if the Indians can win on Saturday to clinch a bid in the state title game.

Tip between St. Joe and Leo is at 4 PM at North Side Gym in Elkhart.

