South Bend man arrested in drug bust
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is arrested after an Indiana State Police investigation led to a drug bust.
Police began investigating suspected drug dealing after receiving citizen complaints months ago.
This ultimately led to a search warrant being served at a home in the 500 block of South Chicago Street early yesterday morning.
Troopers found 150 grams of marijuana, 133 grams of cocaine, and 44 grams of fentanyl.
64-year-old Elijah Hurmon was arrested and is facing multiple charges.
The St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office is currently reviewing the case.
