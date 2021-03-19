South Bend man arrested in drug bust

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is arrested after an Indiana State Police investigation led to a drug bust.

Police began investigating suspected drug dealing after receiving citizen complaints months ago.

This ultimately led to a search warrant being served at a home in the 500 block of South Chicago Street early yesterday morning.

Troopers found 150 grams of marijuana, 133 grams of cocaine, and 44 grams of fentanyl.

64-year-old Elijah Hurmon was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

The St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office is currently reviewing the case.

