Semi-state win would mean everything to St. Joe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As March Madness is underway down in Indy, Hoosier Hysteria prep continues across the state.

St. Joe is preparing for its first semi-state appearance since 1993.

“Makes no difference how many are there or how few are there,” head coach Mark Johnson said. “You’re playing in a semi-state preparing to get to the state tournament. We’d play outside. We’d play outside if that’s where they wanted it. We’re going to be ready. "

A win Saturday would not only keep their season alive and continue Mark Johnson’s coaching career, it would mean everything to the Indians.

“It would kind of fulfill a lifelong goal of mine,” St. Joe senior forward JR Konieczny said, “My sister, she was able to win a state championship when she was here so it would mean a lot for me for sure. I was on Facetime with her after the regional championship and she was like we have to get matching rings.”

“Oh it would mean a lot,” St. Joe senior guard Jack Futa said. “I’ve been thinking about since ever I was a little kid so it would just be a special feeling.”

St. Joe takes on Leo to Satruday for a trip to the state championship. That game tips off at 4 at North Side Gym in Elkhart.

