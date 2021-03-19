Advertisement

Semi-state win would mean everything to St. Joe

By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As March Madness is underway down in Indy, Hoosier Hysteria prep continues across the state.

St. Joe is preparing for its first semi-state appearance since 1993.

“Makes no difference how many are there or how few are there,” head coach Mark Johnson said. “You’re playing in a semi-state preparing to get to the state tournament. We’d play outside. We’d play outside if that’s where they wanted it. We’re going to be ready. "

A win Saturday would not only keep their season alive and continue Mark Johnson’s coaching career, it would mean everything to the Indians.

“It would kind of fulfill a lifelong goal of mine,” St. Joe senior forward JR Konieczny said, “My sister, she was able to win a state championship when she was here so it would mean a lot for me for sure. I was on Facetime with her after the regional championship and she was like we have to get matching rings.”

“Oh it would mean a lot,” St. Joe senior guard Jack Futa said. “I’ve been thinking about since ever I was a little kid so it would just be a special feeling.”

St. Joe takes on Leo to Satruday for a trip to the state championship. That game tips off at 4 at North Side Gym in Elkhart.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While executing a drug search warrant in Granger, police say they seized about 100 pounds of...
Police seize drugs from Granger home
Osceola Dragway officially closing
With more than 160-years of history behind these doors, the Hubbard House has collected a bit...
Inside the historic Haven Hubbard house ahead of renovation
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
Niles man dead after rollover crash
Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County

Latest News

Leo narrowly beat NorthWood last week in the regional championship and Mark Johnson’s squad...
All eyes on Leo: St. Joe preps for semi-state battle
Alasia Hayes and Alli Campbell take the floor at Purcell Pavilion in a match up with Miami of...
Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players enter transfer portal
Brogdon scores 27, Pacers beat Heat 137-110
Pistons hand Rockets franchise-worst 19th straight loss
Cole runs toward home plate after hitting first career home run.
Cole hits walk off home run over Duke 6-4 in first Notre Dame home game in two years