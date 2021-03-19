Residents evacuated in Watervliet apartment fire

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A fire at an apartment building near the corner of Main and St. Joseph Street in Watervliet has displaced 6 residents and unfortunately taken the lives of some pets.

When fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m., they found flames and smoke coming from the second story of the building.

“We attempted to make entry, and when we did make entry, we were pushed back due to heavy fire. At that time, we deployed our aerial, got a knock on the fire and then interior crews advanced lines inside,” Watervliet Fire Chief Bill Whitney said.

Whitney says they were able to get the scene under control in about half an hour, and due to the home being older, there were no firestops in the walls.

“We pretty had to pull every ceiling and multiple walls, so between the water damage and damage caused by the fire spreading, it’s pretty much a total loss,” Whitney said.

The apartment building sits feet away from Scott’s Auto Sales in Watervliet, and an employee says he is just glad everyone made it out okay.

“When it comes to that many lives in a fire or any kind of situation like that, the personal property here, who cares. That’s what insurance is for, but I’m glad that everyone got out alright,” Scott’s Auto Sales Employee Shane Haase said.

And he hopes the small community will come together to help those affected.

“Our heart goes out to everybody that was involved. I don’t know if they’re going to set up any kind of GoFundMe for the families or what kind of help they’re going to get, but hopefully, the community comes together and helps them out,” Haase said.

At this time the cause of this fire is unknown but stick with us on-air and online for the latest updates.

