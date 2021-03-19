Proposal shows plans for Culvers at former Ponderosa Steakhouse in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) -Plymouth’s technical review board will be looking at a proposal for a new Culvers at the property of the former Ponderosa Steakhouse during next Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Mark Senter says their Ponderosa Steakhouse played a special role in their community for more than three decades.

He said the restaurant was one of the biggest Plymouth lost during the pandemic, so it’s exciting that the town is looking at options to replace it.

The proposal shows plans for 67 parking spots and seating for roughly 100 guests.

The mayor says Culvers will likely tear down the current building to make room for a new one.

“It’s bittersweet. I love Culvers. They have smash burgers and for that, it’s a great thing. But to see Ponderosa close last year, that was a sad situation,” said Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter.

Senter says the proposal will move on to the planning commission or board of zoning appeals if approved by the technical review board.

