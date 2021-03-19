Advertisement

Police seize drugs from Granger home

While executing a drug search warrant in Granger, police say they seized about 100 pounds of...
While executing a drug search warrant in Granger, police say they seized about 100 pounds of high-grade marijuana, suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, five firearms, drug paraphernalia, a money counter and over $40,000 in cash.(SJCPD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - While executing a drug search warrant in Granger, police say they seized about 100 pounds of high-grade marijuana, suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, five firearms, drug paraphernalia, a money counter and over $40,000 in cash.

From the St. Joseph County Police Department:

On Tuesday March 16th, 2021, at approximately 8:30 am, a drug search warrant was executed for the residence of 15396 Monterosa Drive Granger, Indiana as part of an investigation into drug activity.  While executing a search warrant officers seized approximately 100 pounds of high-grade marijuana, suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, five firearms, drug paraphernalia, a money counter and over $40,000 in cash.

The search and seizure were part of an ongoing and continuing investigation. At this time arrests have not been made.

Investigators with the Indiana State Police, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, South Bend Police Department, St. Joseph County Police Traffic Unit, and local the Drug Enforcement Administration task force assisted with the seizing the evidence. Photo by the County Police Dept.

