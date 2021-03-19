Police investigating after stabbing in apartment complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after they found a man stabbed just after 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The victim is currently in stable condition at Memorial Hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more.

From St. Joseph County Police:

On Thursday, March 18, 2021 at approximately 7:13 p.m. our patrol officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 1700 building of Enchanted Forest, located at the Castle Point Apartment complex in South Bend.

Upon arrival, our officers found a 41-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. This male was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance for his injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

A suspect involved in the incident was immediately taken into custody at the scene by our patrol officers. The suspect and several witnesses are currently being interviewed by our detectives.

