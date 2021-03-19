Nick Martin signs one-year deal with Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs. A person familiar with the deal says Drake will be guaranteed $11 million under the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. Two other people familiar with the deals said tight end Derek Carrier has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year contract and center Nick Martin agreed to join the team on a one-year deal. Both people also spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals haven’t been announced.

