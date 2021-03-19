Advertisement

Nick Martin signs one-year deal with Vegas

Two other people familiar with the deals said tight end Derek Carrier has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year contract and center Nick Martin agreed to join the team on a one-year deal.
The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. It will get $113 billion over the 11 seasons of the new deals that begin in 2023, an increase of 80% over the previous such period, a person with direct knowledge of the contracts told The Associated Press.(Source: AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT
The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs. A person familiar with the deal says Drake will be guaranteed $11 million under the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. Two other people familiar with the deals said tight end Derek Carrier has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year contract and center Nick Martin agreed to join the team on a one-year deal. Both people also spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals haven’t been announced.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

