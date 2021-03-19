Advertisement

New Prairie High School moving to hybrid schedule next week

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie High School students are returning to a hybrid learning schedule next week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Students will follow the Blue-Gold schedule.

Blue students will attend in-person Monday and Wednesday, and Gold students will attend in-person on Tuesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Friday will be e-learning for all students.

Paul White, NPUSC Superintendent, says that number of quarantines are just over 100 right now. The school kept the original CDC recommendations out of an abundance of caution.

There has been a slight climb in positive cases over the course of the week, and a larger confirmation of cases Friday afternoon. The school is still looking into the spread among the high school students and potential hot spots and connections.

White says the other four buildings have anywhere from zero to three cases among students, so this change and rise in cases is specific to the high school.

The school will continue to monitor the situation.

