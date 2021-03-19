New coffee house also obtains liquor license

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new coffeehouse set to open this summer in South Bend just received a liquor license.

Java Bowl of Soul is set to open in the newly-constructed Barnes and Thornburg Building on Main Street.

The chain was founded in Idaho and specializes in fair trade coffee with breakfast and lunch items.

But this South Bend location will operate separately than those out west.

Today city officials granted the business a three-way liquor license, which allows liquor sales in addition to beer and wine sale.

The location will also offer a larger food menu.

“Upscale California style is what the current Java menu is out west. We are planning replicating that. Think convection oven items, really high-end coffee, and thanks to the redevelopment commission we are going to have some liquor options for late afternoon drinks,” says manager Benjamin Norris.

Java Bowl of Soul is set to open in June.

