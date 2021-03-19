Advertisement

50s on Saturday warming into the 60s on Sunday

High temperatures will warm above average on Saturday and Sunday
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The first weekend of Spring will feature plenty of sunshine and low rain chances. The average high this time of year is in the upper 40s and Saturday will be nearly 10° above that number. Sunday will be even warmer and in the middle 60s. Winds will be strong on Sunday and out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Rain chances will increase to start next week with scattered showers possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY: SPRING IS HERE! Spring begins at 5:37 AM EST! We ring in spring with lots of sun and warming temperatures. A warmer day than the past few. Temperatures into the upper 50s as the new season begins. High of 57.

SUNDAY: The first weekend of spring ends with wall to wall sunshine and much needed temperatures in the 60s. A few clouds move in during the evening. High of 65.

LONG RANGE: The sunshine and warmth continue through Monday with a few high clouds. Tuesday brings in more cloud cover and the beginning of what looks like a long and unsettled stretch of weather. Clouds with some sun and chances for showers through the end of our 10 day forecast period.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, March 18TH 2021

Friday’s High: 51

Friday’s Low: 28

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

