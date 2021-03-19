Michigan ups stadium capacity, requires teen athlete testing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is easing outdoor stadium capacity restrictions before baseball’s opening day while ordering weekly testing of teen athletes amid a climbing coronavirus case rate that ranks fourth nationally over the past week.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that, for now, she does not plan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions.

She noted ongoing vaccinations while also citing concerns about variants that more easily spread.

Under a revised health order that starts Monday, outdoor arenas can seat 20% of their capacity.

That includes the Detroit Tigers’ Comerica Park.

Starting April 2, athletes ages 13 to 19 must participate in a weekly testing program.

