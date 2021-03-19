Advertisement

Michigan reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,730 more cases Friday

There have been 15,850 deaths and 622,151 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 15,850 deaths and 622,151 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,730 more cases on Friday.

There have been 15,850 deaths and 622,151 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 25* more coronavirus deaths and 2,629 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 24 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 0 more coronavirus deaths and 3,164 new cases were reported.

Monday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 3,143* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (03/15/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 13th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1571 per day.

Berrien County has had 222 (+0) deaths and 12,194 (+81) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 67 (+0) deaths and 4,323 (+35) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 87 (+0) deaths and 4,980 (+16) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

