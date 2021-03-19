Advertisement

Michigan City police investigating Thursday shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Michigan City are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot last night.

It happened just after 11 in the 200 block of Thurman Avenue.

Police say the man had a gunshot wound to the rib cage area.

He was taken to the hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

Police have not released any information at this time regarding potential suspects.

