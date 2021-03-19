Michiana Boat & Sports Show returns to the Century Center this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Michiana Boat & Sports show gets underway Friday at the Century Center in South Bend.

You can view more than a hundred boats from 50 different manufacturers.

Dealers will be on hand to answer your questions.

Pontoon and tritoons are the popular boats this season.

But you will also find plenty of fishing boats, personal watercraft and ski boats at the show.

“I think it really showcases all of our local dealers,” said Kerry Moore, the show director. “And with 50 brands here, it just gives people the opportunity to come to a small-town boat show that they can walk around and actually meet the people that are providing the boats to them.”

The Michiana Boat & Sports Show will run Friday from 2 – 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $10, but kids 12 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

