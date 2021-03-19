Advertisement

Medical Moment: Preventable cancer risks

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Can certain pills increase your risk for cancer?

In today’s Medical Moment, some surprising factors that can increase your risk.

A healthy diet and weight, regular exercise, sunscreen, and not smoking!

These are common ways to reduce your cancer risk.

But there could be some other things or medications which could increase your risk for cancer.

And speaking of exercise, new research says people who exercise in the early morning between 8 and 10 may be less likely to develop cancers than those who exercise later in the day.

