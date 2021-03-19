Indiana reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 878 more cases Friday
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 878 more cases on Friday.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)
Statewide, 595 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
At least 12,510 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 676,247 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 966 new cases were reported. 612 patients were hospitalized.
Wednesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 919 new cases were reported. 609 patients were hospitalized.
Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 421 new cases were reported. 610 patients were hospitalized.
St. Joseph County has had 31,228 (+73) cases and 524 (+2) deaths.
Elkhart County has had 25,894 (+30) cases and 426 (+1) deaths.
LaPorte County has had 9,982 (+15) cases and 202 (+0) deaths.
Kosciusko County has had 8,688 (+3) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.
Marshall County has had 5,543 (+7) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.
LaGrange County has had 2,444 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.
Starke County has had 1,915 (+2) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.
Fulton County has had 1,840 (+3) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.
Pulaski County has had 1,099 (+3) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.
The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.
