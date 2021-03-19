Indiana reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 878 more cases Friday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more COVID-19 deaths and 878 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 595 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,510 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 676,247 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 966 new cases were reported. 612 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 919 new cases were reported. 609 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 421 new cases were reported. 610 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 31,228 (+73) cases and 524 (+2) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,894 (+30) cases and 426 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,982 (+15) cases and 202 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,688 (+3) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,543 (+7) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,444 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,915 (+2) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,840 (+3) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,099 (+3) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

