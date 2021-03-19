Groundbreaking held for new Winona Lake ice rink and pavilion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, community members in Winona Lake gathered to break ground on the new pavilion and ice rink.

It will be located on the shores of Winona Lake and will provide a community gathering place for not only Winona Lake and Warsaw residents, but also visitors from out of town, as well as Grace College students.

K21 Health Foundation brought the project to life with a $1.5 million grant.

The entire project will cost roughly $6.5 million.

K21′s president and CEO says he’s looking forward to seeing how the community will use the new facility to stay active during the cold months.

“An ice rink is the most natural way to get families and people outside to be active and it just felt like a really critical piece to living our healthiest life is to offer a wonderful winter opportunity to be active,” Rich Haddad says.

The rink and pavilion are projected to be ready and open to the public by this winter.

