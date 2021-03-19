Advertisement

Groundbreaking held for new Winona Lake ice rink and pavilion

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, community members in Winona Lake gathered to break ground on the new pavilion and ice rink.

It will be located on the shores of Winona Lake and will provide a community gathering place for not only Winona Lake and Warsaw residents, but also visitors from out of town, as well as Grace College students.

K21 Health Foundation brought the project to life with a $1.5 million grant.

The entire project will cost roughly $6.5 million.

K21′s president and CEO says he’s looking forward to seeing how the community will use the new facility to stay active during the cold months.

“An ice rink is the most natural way to get families and people outside to be active and it just felt like a really critical piece to living our healthiest life is to offer a wonderful winter opportunity to be active,” Rich Haddad says.

The rink and pavilion are projected to be ready and open to the public by this winter.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While executing a drug search warrant in Granger, police say they seized about 100 pounds of...
Police seize drugs from Granger home
Osceola Dragway officially closing
With more than 160-years of history behind these doors, the Hubbard House has collected a bit...
Inside the historic Haven Hubbard house ahead of renovation
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
Niles man dead after rollover crash
Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County

Latest News

Meet Cheeto -- an adorable cat from Pet Refuge
2nd Chance: Meet Cheeto!
Dr. Visser discusses how you can recognize knee problems in pets.
Pet Vet 3/20/2021
Starting Monday, Hoosiers 40 and older can now begin receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Hoosiers age 40 and older can receive covid-19 vaccine
Niles man dead after rollover crash
Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County
Lydick United Methodist Church fish fry sells out in an hour
Lydick United Methodist Church fish fry sells out in an hour