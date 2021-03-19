Fabbri scores, Bernier hurt in Red Wings’ 3-2 win over Stars

DETROIT (AP) - Robby Fabbri scored three goals, one in each period, and the Detroit Red Wings held on to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Central Division’s last-place team has won two straight and three out of four games.

Detroit will shoot for a season-high third straight victory Saturday night against the slumping Stars.

The Red Wings did have a setback in the win over Dallas, losing goaltender Jonathan Bernier to an injury late in the second period after he stopped all 22 shots he faced. Jake Oettinger made 18 saves for the Stars.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/18/2021 10:46:17 PM (GMT -4:00)