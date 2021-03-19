Developer willing to rent out old Madison Center to at-risk people

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Well-known real estate developer, Dave Matthews offered to rent out one of his buildings to help at-risk populations.

Back several months ago, you may remember that the county decided to fund the Motels4Now program, which houses the homeless in South Bend.

Now, county leaders have been looking around to see how else they might be able to help.

“We are here because the county is trying to do something different and provide a continuum of care for people who are at risk with housing,” said Matthews.

Matthews said he is willing to rent out the old Madison Center building on Niles Avenue in the Eastbank area.

“We don’t want a bad neighbor. We don’t want to rent to someone who is going to hurt property value, make it so it’s unsafe. That’s not what this building is about. That’s not what this situation is. This isn’t a homeless shelter. It’s not the Gateway Center. It is a more advanced form of housing for people who are at risk of losing housing,” said Matthews.

The county would use money that has been budgeted for the Motels4Now program.

“It’s very abrupt. We don’t seem to feel like we have a chance to comment on it or have input into it, and that for us is very frustrating...So for us, in a revitalizing neighborhood, anything that inhibits or makes it more difficult to revitalize is problematic.” said neighbor Liz Harte.

“It’s a great facility for the need. It’s respectable and it’s a multi-tenant property,” Matthews said. “So the only thing that everyone is waiting for is for the blessing of Mayor Mueller to tell the county that he is okay, so that the county then feels comfortable releasing funding.”

Mayor James Mueller’s administration declined to speak with 16 News Now on camera, but did provide the following statement, reading in part:

“Since this location has not been occupied recently, and consistent with the City’s practice of ensuring the safety of its residents, the City offered a time to inspect the building...However, the inspections were denied at this time. The operator of M4N told the City the owner would work to arrange inspections as needed.”

It is unclear how many individuals would be housed in that building and when this may occur.

