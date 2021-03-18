WR Will Fuller agrees to 1-year deal with Miami Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) - Receiver Will Fuller has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, who were eager to acquire a deep threat to stretch the field.

Fuller is coming off his best season of his five-year career, all with Houston, even though he was suspended for the final five games for using performance-enhancers.

He made 53 catches for 879 yards and eight scores, all career highs.

Fuller said the suspension was for a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league’s policy.

He still has one game to serve.

3/18/2021 4:33:58 PM (GMT -4:00)