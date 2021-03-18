Advertisement

WR Will Fuller agrees to 1-year deal with Miami Dolphins

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Receiver Will Fuller has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, who were eager to acquire a deep threat to stretch the field.

Fuller is coming off his best season of his five-year career, all with Houston, even though he was suspended for the final five games for using performance-enhancers.

He made 53 catches for 879 yards and eight scores, all career highs.

Fuller said the suspension was for a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league’s policy.

He still has one game to serve.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/18/2021 4:33:58 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

While executing a drug search warrant in Granger, police say they seized about 100 pounds of...
Police seize drugs from Granger home
Osceola Dragway officially closing
With more than 160-years of history behind these doors, the Hubbard House has collected a bit...
Inside the historic Haven Hubbard house ahead of renovation
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
South Bend man arrested in drug bust
Niles man dead after rollover crash
Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County

Latest News

Leo narrowly beat NorthWood last week in the regional championship and Mark Johnson’s squad...
All eyes on Leo: St. Joe preps for semi-state battle
Alasia Hayes and Alli Campbell take the floor at Purcell Pavilion in a match up with Miami of...
Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players enter transfer portal
Brogdon scores 27, Pacers beat Heat 137-110
Pistons hand Rockets franchise-worst 19th straight loss
Cole runs toward home plate after hitting first career home run.
Cole hits walk off home run over Duke 6-4 in first Notre Dame home game in two years