Chilly morning in the 20s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

After a mix of rain and sleet Thursday afternoon, drier conditions will take over late Thursday night. Temperatures will fall quickly from the 40s to the 20s by Friday morning. Rainfall totals were around 0.50″ for the area and rain chances overall will diminish into the weekend. Highs will rebound from the 40s to the 50s and 60s this weekend.

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day. Lots of sunshine will dry us out. Breezy conditions remain, with winds gusting to 20 mph in the afternoon. A cool afternoon with highs only into the 40s. High of 48.

SATURDAY: SPRING IS HERE! Spring officially begins at 5:37 am EST! For this first day of spring, we will have full sunshine a light breeze and temperatures rising into the middle 50s to begin the weekend! High of 56.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine continues through Monday with temperatures rising into the lower 60s for highs. We introduce more clouds by Tuesday and Wednesday and bring some shower chances back into the forecast. The week starts out nice but an unsettled second half of the week could leave Michiana wishing for more sunshine come April!

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK MARCH 14-20: Join Matt every morning next week to learn about a different type of severe weather and how you can prepare for these types of bad weather ahead of spring. Topics include thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail, flooding, winds and the difference between a watch and a warning! Friday we take a look at damaging winds and the best ways to get those weather alerts!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, March 17TH 2021

Wednesday’s High: 59

Wednesday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: 0.01″

