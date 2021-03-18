Advertisement

Notre Dame baseball to play first home game since 2019 on Friday

First pitch for the first home game of the season is set for 4 PM against Duke.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since Notre Dame baseball manager Link Jarrett was hired in 2019, the Irish will finally play a home game on Friday.

The Domers are 7-2 so far in 2021 and are ranked as the No. 17 team in the nation. Jarrett is certainly excited about that, but he’s really pumped up for Game 1 at Eck Stadium.

“I am really excited,” Jarrett said. “I want to hear the ‘Hear come the Irish’ song. Probably just going to sit back in the dugout and just take that in and the national anthem. I am excited about it. From a technical stand point, the time line of what it’s like to play at home, we haven’t that as a team yet. We’ve got to get into a rhythm at home.”

The game will be on ACC Network Extra.

