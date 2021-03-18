Inside the historic Haven Hubbard house ahead of renovation

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) -Happening now...a South Bend couple is bringing new life into the 160-year-old Haven Hubbard house in New Carlisle after finalizing it’s purchase at the end of 2020.

16 News Now spent time with one of the new owners to get a closer look at what they plan to do next with this historical Michiana landmark.

With more than 160-years of history behind these doors, the Hubbard House has collected a bit of dust over the years, but new owners Brian and Aaron Blight are up to the challenge of renovating their new home.

With no one living here for roughly a decade, the Hubbard House is a snapshot of life in the middle and late 19th century.

It’s not livable right now and the Blights bought it with protective covenants to completely renovate the property, including new heating, plumbing, exterior restoration work, and a new roof.

Brian Blight says it will take hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring it into the 21st century.

“With all the systems we have to replace, the exterior upgrades, it will be hundreds of thousands of dollars to get it all done,” new owner Brian Blight said.

Blight works in construction and has experience renovating historical buildings.

“I’ve done other historic renovations one of which was here in the New Carlisle area. The old republic building. So taking from that experience and my career which has been entirely in the construction industry, I think those two elements put me in a pretty good position to have success on this,” he said.

Blight says the work will be worth the cost of preserving the tall tin ceilings, second-floor solarium, detailed architecture, and other unique features frozen in time.

Brian says the bulk of the renovation should be completed in about two years. By year five they’ll have it looking exactly how they want it.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.