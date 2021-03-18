GoFundMe created for South Bend mother shot & killed in drive-by shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been created for a South Bend mother who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

Chanel Neal, 28, is a mother to a six-year-old son. A photo of both Neal and her six-year-old smiling together can be found at the top of the donation page.

The GoFundMe has already exceeded its $8000 goal for funeral expenses. However, any additional funds raised will be dedicated to Neal’s son, who is now without his mother.

Many people, including friends and family, reaching out to 16 News Now via the WNDU Facebook page saying Neal had a bright personality, one that many grew to love.

As for the investigation, police are continuing to try and connect the dots as to how the shooting transpired Tuesday night.

As previously reported, the shooting happened near the intersection of Eddy Street and Jefferson Boulevard, where Neal crashed into a tree shortly after being shot. A male passenger was also wounded and taken to the hospital.

A small memorial of balloons and bears now sit in front of the same tree Neal crashed into at the southeast corner of the intersection.

So far, no arrests have been made and investigators have not named any suspects.

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is asked to contact County Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

