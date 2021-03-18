Advertisement

City of South Bend launches new tree giveaway program

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are wanting to spruce up your yard, the South Bend forestry department is now offering a new tree giveaway.

The Community Canopy Tree Program is through South Bend Venues Parks and Arts, and a total of 140 trees will be given out this year on a first come first serve basis.

The city’s forestry department will finalize the location and tree type with residents and take care of getting it planted.

“The city’s tree lawn policy is that the property owners have to plant their own trees, so I’ve been pushing for years to get at least a small program where we can help people plant trees in their tree lawn. I mean, everybody would like a tree in their tree lawn,” City Forester Brent Thompson said.

To learn more about the tree giveaway program and filling out an application for a tree, click here.

