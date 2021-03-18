Advertisement

Bills agree to sign Trubisky as backup to Josh Allen

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws a pass during NFL football training...
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws a pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill.(Dylan Buell/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign former Chicago Bears starter Mitch Trubisky to a one-year contract and serve as Josh Allen’s primary backup.

Trubisky was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft who has struggled through inconsistencies since leading the Bears to the playoffs in 2018.

Trubisky went 29-21 with Chicago and lost the confidence of the team prior to last season.

In Buffalo, Trubisky gets what general manager Brandon Beane calls a fresh start and an opportunity to re-establish himself.

