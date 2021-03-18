Bills agree to sign Trubisky as backup to Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign former Chicago Bears starter Mitch Trubisky to a one-year contract and serve as Josh Allen’s primary backup.

Trubisky was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft who has struggled through inconsistencies since leading the Bears to the playoffs in 2018.

Trubisky went 29-21 with Chicago and lost the confidence of the team prior to last season.

In Buffalo, Trubisky gets what general manager Brandon Beane calls a fresh start and an opportunity to re-establish himself.

