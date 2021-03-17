Advertisement

Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash

Woods says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support.
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tiger Woods says he’s back home in Florida to resume recovering from career-threatening injuries to his right leg. Woods posted a statement on Twitter that he will recovering at home and working on getting stronger. He was injured on Feb. 23 while driving an SUV to a television shoot along winding suburban roads in Los Angeles. Woods had been in town as tournament host of the Genesis Invitational. The SUV crashed over a median and off the road. He shattered bones in his lower right leg, ankle and foot. Woods says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

