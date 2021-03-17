Stastney and Steeves awarded All-Big Ten honors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Notre Dame junior defenseman Spencer Stastney and junior forward Alex Steeves each earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors the conference announced on Tuesday (March 16), marking the first All-Big Ten honor for each player.

The teams were selected by the Big Ten coaches and a media voting panel. Additionally, Matt Hellickson was named the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Stasney has skated in all 29 games for the Irish this season, scoring a career-high five goals and adding seven assists for 12 points. A fifth round selection (131st overall) by the Nashville, Predators in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Stastney’s five goals were tied with teammate Nick Leivermann and Michigan’s Nick Blankenburg for the most by a Big Ten defenseman.

A Mequon, Wisconsin native, Stastney has now played in 104 career games while scoring nine goals and adding 27 assists for 36 points. He was an Academic All-Big Ten selection each of the past two seasons.

Steeves has also played all 29 games, scoring a team-best 15 goals and adding 17 assists for a team-high 32 points. His goals and points totals also represent career-high marks for the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native. He has an active seven-game point streak (5-5-10) and he has posted at least one point in 22 of 29 games.

Steeves has six multi-point efforts on the season, including a four point game (1-3-4) in Notre Dame’s 6-1 win at Ohio State (Feb. 5). He finished the regular season tied for fifth nationally with the 15 goals, while his 14 goals in Big Ten play ranked second only to Cole Caufield (24). He was a Hobey Baker Fan Vote nominee (Feb. 1) and he was named the Big Ten’s Second Star of the Week on two occasions (Feb. 9 & Feb. 23).

For his career, Steeves has played 104 games, while scoring 33 goals and adding 36 assists for 69 points. He was also an Academic All-Big Ten selection each of the past two seasons.

2020-21 All-Big Ten Hockey Team and Individual AwardsAs selected by Big Ten Coaches and Media Voting Panel

FIRST TEAM Sampo Ranta, F, Minnesota; COLE CAUFIELD, F, WISCONSIN; Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin; Cam York, D, Michigan; Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota; Jack LaFontaine, G, Minnesota

SECOND TEAM Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan; Alex Steeves, F, Notre Dame; Linus Weissbach, F, Wisconsin; Owen Power, D, Michigan; Spencer Stastney, D, Notre Dame; Strauss Mann, G, Michigan

HONORABLE MENTION Matty Beniers, F, Michigan; Kent Johnson, F, Michigan; Ben Myers, F, Minnesota; Scott Reedy, F, Minnesota; Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota; Alex Limoges, F, Penn State; Ty Pelton-Byce, F, Wisconsin; Nick Blankenberg, D, Michigan; Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State; Brock Faber, D, Minnesota; Ryan Johnson, D, Minnesota; Ty Emberson, D, Wisconsin; Drew DeRidder, G, Michigan State

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM Matty Beniers, F, Michigan; THOMAS BORDELEAU, F, MICHIGAN; Kent Johnson, F, Michigan; OWEN POWER, D, MICHIGAN; Brock Faber, D, Minnesota; Cameron Rowe, G, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: COLE CAUFIELD, F, WISCONSIN

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (Defenseman or Forward):Cam York, D, Michigan

GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR: Jack LaFontaine, G, Minnesota

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tony Granato, Wisconsin

SCORING CHAMPION: Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

UNANIMOUS SELECTION IN ALL CAPS

BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES: Jack Becker, Michigan; Tommy Miller, Michigan State; Cullen Munson, Minnesota; Matt Hellickson, Notre Dame; Austin Pooley, Ohio State; Oskar Autio, Penn State; Brock Caufield, Wisconsin.