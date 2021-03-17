St. Joe begins preparing for Semi-State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March Madness has not quite started yet in Indiana, but the Hoosier Hysteria is almost at an end.

The St. Joe Indians are just one win away from playing in the state championship.

“I think ever since the tournament started, the bar was set really high and we are trying to set that bar even higher,” St. Joe senior forward Will Terry said.

Semi-State is this weekend, and on Tuesday, the Indians were back on the floor inside Alumni Gym as they prep for Leo.

The stakes are at an all-time high for St. Joe. The Indians have not played this far in the state tournament since 1993.

“It’s do or die now,” St. Joe senior JR Konieczny said. “We want to have that same mentality through sectionals, through regionals and even this week. We just need to maintain that. We don’t want this to be our last game, getting knocked out right before we get to the state championship.”

None of the players were even born yet when the Indians last won regionals, and head coach Mark Johnson was coaching over at LaSalle High School.

“We want to be in the precious moment,” Johnson said. “What that is, is giving your best. You want to be your best. We don’t have to be the best. You have to be your best. We haven’t changed.”

Even though there’s a chance for St. Joe to accomplish something for the first time in 28 years, the Indians are not changing their approach in their preparation.

“Probably a little bit more juiced but I am trying to stay the same so I don’t get overhyped,” St. Joe senior Jack Futa said. “Just trying to stay the same.”

If the Indians play the same on Saturday, they will certainly have a chance to punch their ticket down to Indianapolis.

Tip between St. Joe and Leo is at 4 PM on Saturday at historic North Side Gym in Elkhart.

WNDU will have full coverage of the Indians this entire week as the big game gets closer.

