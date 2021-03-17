Advertisement

Red Wings beat Hurricanes 4-2, ending their 8-game streak

Adam Erne scored twice, Jonathan Bernier made 35 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped Carolina’s eight-game win streak with a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Adam Erne scored twice, Jonathan Bernier made 35 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped Carolina’s eight-game win streak with a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes. Robby Fabbri snapped a tie midway through the second period, sending rebuilding Detroit to just its ninth win in 30 games. The Hurricanes entered the game only one point shy of the NHL leaders. Nino Niederreiter and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Several crews respond to a fire at an RV plant on College Ave in Goshen.
UPDATE: Multiple crews respond to fire at Forest River plant
University of Notre Dame campus
Notre Dame students protest closing of residence hall
Court documents allege that 41-year-old April Resanovich committed second-degree child abuse on...
Woman charged after alleged child abuse at home daycare
2 dead after boating accident in LaPorte County
West Wind Apartments are located off the 1170 block of W. Front Street.
Crews fight fire at apartment complex

Latest News

He is the ninth head coach in Northridge history.
Northridge hires Chad Eppley to become head football coach
LaVine scores 40 as Bulls beat Thunder 123-102
Cannady poses with G-League Finals MVP trophy.
Marian alum Devin Cannady comes back home after winning G-League Finals MVP
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash