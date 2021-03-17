Advertisement

Police remind drivers to not drink and drive this St. Patrick’s Day

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As many plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, police are reminding drivers to put the keys down if they plan on drinking.

Buzzed driving is considered drunk driving.

Lieutenant Tim Williams from the Mishawaka Police Department says police will be out in full force Wednesday night, but he is hoping they won’t have to make any stops.

“The goal is to celebrate safely and to be able to remember what you celebrated and not have to worry about having your family remembering it through photographs,” Lt. Williams said. “And that’s the whole reason we’re out there doing enforcement, to prevent those tragedies.”

The legal consequences of getting pulled over under the influence can include a permanent scar on your record, hefty fines and time behind bars.

